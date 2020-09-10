Watch now! The first teaser trailer for Wolfwalkers is out!

The first teaser trailer has been released for the much anticipated animated movie from Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon.

The spellbinding trailer gives us just a taste of the magical tale, scheduled to be released on Apple TV this autumn. The movie is making it's world premiere at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival, this week.

The fourth animated feature from two-time Academy Award-nominee Tomm Moore (“The Secret of Kells,” “Song of the Sea”) and Ross Stewart is co-produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions.

“Wolfwalkers” follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers" and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.