Watch as a special Kilkenny girl opens a wonderful Christmas surprise!

It was a magical, family Christmas for one little girl in Kilkenny.

Emily Gerlach Nascimento is currently undergoing intensive treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, and had to be in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin (formally known as Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children) on both Christmas Eve and St Stephen’s Day. But Emily was able to travel home from Dublin on Christmas Eve and have a wonderful Christmas celebration with her mum and dad, Olivia and Marcos, and her sister Gabriella.

The emotional highlight of Christmas for Emily was this arrival of a new, little friend - a bunny rabbit. She was very excited and her beaming smile lit up the room.

