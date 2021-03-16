St Patrick's Day in Kilkenny - enjoy an amazing virtual show

Little did we know when we were cancelling last year's St Patrick's Day parade that one year later there would still be a lockdown, but Kilkenny is putting it's best foot forward and presenting a hugely important virutal programme of events.

Kilkenny County Council chairman, Cllr Andrew McGuinness is urging everyone to check out the St Patrick's Festival Kilkenny website and enjoy some great family events, timed for all across tomorrow.

Speaking at Monday's meeting of Kilkenny County Council he said everyone will be able to enjoy the festival.

Online shows like the Wolfwalkers and Kila concert are expected to gain worldwide attention, especially following Wolfwalker's Oscar nomination this week. Check out a taste of what to expect in the video above.

Tim Butler, Director of Services, explained the festival has gone online this year and they have taken the opportunity to showcase Kilkenny. "We have something here that will stay with us for quite some time," he said.

In conjunction with the online events the County Council has undertaken the Greening of Kilkenny in one of the most spectacular Greenings every to bathe the county in green light.

So don't miss the fabulous events on https://stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com/ from 11am on St Patrick's Day.