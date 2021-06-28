WATCH: Kilkenny skaters stage first competition at new city skatepark

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny city skatepark was buzzing on Sunday as local skaters held a day-long skating competition at the venue, the first of its kind.

Kilkenny People called down to get a feel of the atmosphere and to chat to local skater Kieran Kehoe for the inside scoop on the day's events.

Plans are in the works for future events and if you want to keep up-to-date then follow '@kilkennyskatepark' on Instagram.

