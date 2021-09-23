WATCH: Minister officially opens new city housing development during Kilkenny visit

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien officially opened the new housing development (Pairc Nua) on the old Broguemaker site today as part of a series of engagements across the county.
One of the development's newest residents, double gold Paralympic medallist Martin Costello, received the keys to his new home during the ceremony.
The Minister also attended new housing developments including in Castlecomer and at Margaretsfield on the Callan Road on the outskirts of the city.
