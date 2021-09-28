Search

28/09/2021

WATCH: Kilkenny rugby ace scores superb drop goal in French League

Peter Lydon continues to impress in France - click 'Watch on YouTube' below to view and skip forward to 0:40 for Lydon's drop goal

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Peter Lydon, the Kilkenny native currently plying his trade for Rouen Normandie in the French Pro D2 Rugby League, continues to make his presence felt in la République.

One particular score from the full-back has garnered quite a bit of attention recently.

It came during an excellent match-day performance from Lydon for Rouen against Provence that ended 22-21 to the Kilkennyman's charges.

During this passage of play, Lydon cleans up a blockdown that could've gone messy for his team and showed no fear as he hit a long-range drop goal in open and pressurised play.

Looking at the final score, it was almost certainly the difference!

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media