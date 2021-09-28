WATCH: Kilkenny rugby ace scores superb drop goal in French League

Peter Lydon, the Kilkenny native currently plying his trade for Rouen Normandie in the French Pro D2 Rugby League, continues to make his presence felt in la République.
One particular score from the full-back has garnered quite a bit of attention recently.
It came during an excellent match-day performance from Lydon for Rouen against Provence that ended 22-21 to the Kilkennyman's charges.
During this passage of play, Lydon cleans up a blockdown that could've gone messy for his team and showed no fear as he hit a long-range drop goal in open and pressurised play.
Looking at the final score, it was almost certainly the difference!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.