WATCH: Kilkenny singer Mick Citern Walsh releases new Christmas song

Kilkenny-based musician and trad artist Mick Citern Walsh has released a brand new original song 'All Because It's Christmas' - just in time for the peak of the festive season!

The new single, penned by Mick himself, features cozy and thoughtful lyrics about the comings and goings of Christmas.

From December, 23, it will be played regularly on Hot Country TV.

You can watch the entire video, that has already amassed over 7,500 views, by clicking play on the thumbnail above!

About Mick:

Mick has been playing music from his early school years and went on to play in sessions in Dublin.

Singing Irish folk songs led him to doing gigs in some of the country's most famous music venues in the 1970s.

In 1988 Mick moved to Kilkenny, playing music at local venues in the evening time.

John Cleere’s pub and theatre soon became his regular venue on Monday nights when he joined the trad line-up there.

He has been playing in Cleere's for nearly 25 years now and in that time has entertained countless locals and tourists alike.

Check out more of Mick's songs on his YouTube channel by clicking here.

He also does a Facebook Live show every Saturday night, starting at 9pm.