WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Barra as it bears down on Ireland

Watch the progress of Storm Barra live on the weather tracker above from windy.com.
Press play on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm BARRA. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.
Senan Brophy, Kathleen Moran & Tony Doyle (Windgap Community Development), Ian Coulter (St Canices Credit Union), Michellle O Brien (Windgap Comm Development)
Pictured at the Amber Stars for Yulefest star installation in the Castle Yard for Yulefest Kilkenny Festival are Meabh O’Sullivan (9), Kells and Sadie Morris (6), Dublin Road, Kilkenny
Pauline Egan, Director of Schools, KCETB, Eileen Curtis, CEO KCETB, Dr Kevin Marshall, Head of Education Microsoft Ireland and Dr. Michael Hallissy, Director of H2 Learning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.