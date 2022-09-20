WATCH: President Michael D Higgins arrives for the ploughing banquet

President Michael D Higgins and a number of dignitaries and invited guests are enjoyed a banquet at the National Ploughing Association headquarters today.
A host of politicians, farming leaders, religious leaders, politicians and locals enjoyed the meal in the company of President Higgins and his wife, Sabina.
MEP Mairead McGuinness was seen deep in conversation with American Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin and Minister of State Sean Fleming.
Bishop Denis Nulty, Monsignor John Byrne, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr Thomasina Connell and other political figures were also present along with a large gathering from host county Laois, including local landowners.
