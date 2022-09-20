WATCH: President Higgins receives warm welcome on Day 1 of Ploughing 2022

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were the special guests at the National Ploughing Championships today.
Watch as the couple are warmly welcomed to the horse ploughing arena, meeting and greeting National Ploughing Association MD Anna May McHugh as well as Diarmuid and Mícheál Battle, whose grandad Coleman Cogan is ploughing, and his horses Ned and Ted.
