WATCH: Celebrity chef Neven Maguire cooked up a 'feast fit for a farmer' at Ploughing 2022

Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire cooked up a storm over the three days at the National Ploughing Championships. As per his latest cookbook, he showed the crowd 'simple recipes for easy everyday eating'.

Speaking to Neven backstage, he told Siobhan Donohoe how after 12 years of doing cooking demonstrations at the National Ploughing Championships, that he never gets tired of it. "It's so good to meet the food producers and the farming community, this is what real Ireland is about to me."

He also said how it's wonderful to have Savour Kilkenny food festival back after three years. "Savour Kilkenny is one of the best food festivals in the country, with so many people supporting it. It has such great energy. Well done to Kilkenny County Council and everybody who puts it together."

Nevin's love of Kilkenny doesn't stop there, the celebrity chef has made his famous Christmas special TV show several times from our Medieval City.

"In Kilkenny, you have some of the best food producers and chefs in the country." We have to agree with you there Neven!

Nevin's National Ploughing Championships demonstration consisted of a starter of warm steak salad with blue cheese dressing. For mains he cooked a nice Connemara rack of lamb, followed by a delicious Jersey milk panna cotta. All recipes are available in his new cookbook Neven Maguire's Midweek Meals.