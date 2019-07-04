Kilkenny has one of the top 20 amazing places to visit with kids this summer

Kilkenny has made it into another list of the best things to do in Ireland this summer - this time with children.

Online parenting forum Mykidstime.ie today published a list of spots around the country for inspiration on where to bring the family this summer in Ireland

"Here's our pick of some Amazing Places in Ireland to visit with the kids this Summer 2019," they say, listing 20 amazing places and including Nore Valley Park.

Nore Valley Park, in Bennettsbridge, has a pet farm where children can feed the goats or ducks, cuddle a rabbit, or play in the outdoor and indoor areas where they have crazy golf, straw bouncing and giant chess. If that doesn't tire them out enjoy the two-mile river walk and nature trail. Find out more at NoreValleyPark.com