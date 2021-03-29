Would you like to feature in a garden design series on RTE? Here's your chance

Super Garden is launching the annual call out for five garden designers who are ready to showcase their talents in the TV series on RTE. Could you be one of them?

The winner of the series will have an opportunity to showcase their entry at Ireland's premier garden festival, by Bord Bia Bloom in 2022.

Last year’s winner (2020), Mark Hoey said: “Super Garden really gave me a great platform to start my company and hit the ground running. We were immediately getting enquiries for really nice projects. Winning Super Garden still means a lot to me now. It makes me incredibly proud whenever I think about it and especially as I feel the standard was so high last year. It really meant a lot to me and my family who were all so involved in winning it.”

Successful candidates must display a passion for garden design and demonstrate a flair for creating desirable outdoor spaces. Applications are welcomed from anyone aged over 18, who has not previously designed a garden for Bloom.

The series is sponsored by Woodie’s and Dulux Exteriors. To find out more information email supergardenshow@gmail.com, or to apply to become a designer on the series you can log onto www.rte/ie/lifestyle