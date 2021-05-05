WATCH: New 'Outdoor Dining Grant Scheme' explained by Kilkenny County Council

In the first video of our #KilkennyBackinBusiness series, Kilkenny People catches up with Kilkenny County Council Tourism Officer Martina Comerford.

Martina explains to viewers how local businesses can apply for funding under the newly launched 'Outdoor Dining Grant Scheme' as a way to strategise re-opening in a post-Covid economy.

Restaurants, cafés and other hospitality businesses in Kilkenny are being encouraged to apply for new grants of up to €4,000 to install outdoor dining facilities.

Part 1: Outdoor Seating and Accessories

Open to individual tourism and hospitality businesses including hotels, cafes, restaurants and attractions where food is sold for consumption on the premises. Local authorities will administer the scheme and all applicants will be required to comply with planning codes, legislative and other compliance requirements.



This Scheme aims to expand on the work done in 2020 by local authorities in supporting businesses and will support individual independent hospitality and tourism businesses towards the cost of equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and facilitate these businesses to increase their outdoor dining capacity for the summer of 2021.

Applicants can apply for a grant of up to €4,000 (up to 75% of the ex-VAT cost of equipment purchased/ installed). Costs for outdoor tables, chairs, umbrellas, electric heaters, screens/ windbreaks, plant stands and wooden platforms will be covered under the Scheme. Expenditure must be incurred between April 1 2020 and September 30 2021. The scheme will open for applications on April 12 through local authority websites.

Part 2: Weatherproofing & Outdoor Dining Infrastructure

This will support local authorities to upgrade and enhance streets and public spaces and implement weather-proofing solutions which will facilitate year-round outdoor dining in urban tourism centres.

This element of the scheme will facilitate medium to large scale, weather-proofed dining areas for a collective of businesses in a single zone/ street, similar to those that exist in various European cities.

Each Local Authority can apply for up to €200,000 for a maximum of two locations. Permanent robust and design appropriate weatherproofing structures, including parasols, electric heaters, wind breakers/ screens and associated works to accommodate these interventions on a long-term basis will be included. Roof structures and awnings will be considered subject to planning requirements being adhered to.

Stay tuned for further videos in the #KilkennyBackinBusiness series where we will be chatting to local businesses in a range of different sectors as well as Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office.

If you represent a local business and are interested in the 'Outdoor Dining Grant Scheme', click here for further information and to reach the application form.