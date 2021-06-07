WATCH: Kilkenny pubs and punters welcome the return of outdoor service

The order of the day - optimism!

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe &. Christopher Dunne

Today marks the return of outdoor dining to Kilkenny drinking establishments and it comes after a period of intensive preparation for many publicans.

Luckily the weather held out for a fantastic welcome back across the city and county!

Killkenny People caught up with The Glendine Inn and The Kilford Arms as well as some happy punters to get a flavour of the reopening excitement.

