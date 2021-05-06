WATCH: LEO Kilkenny discusses local business supports available as full re-opening nears

In the second video of our #KilkennyBackinBusiness series, Kilkenny People catches up with Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office Business Advisor Catherine Hennessey.

Catherine explains to viewers the many ways that Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office are supporting local businesses at present as a way to strategise their re-opening in a post-Covid economy.

In the video, Catherine explains how different businesses have been affected in different ways by the pandemic and how different businesses need different supports to help them adapt.

"We have a panel of mentors available across a range of business disciplines, from financial mentors, marketing, HR, health and safety," Catherine explains.

"When people are opening up they may need to put new procedures and measures in place, and we offer a free service that local businesses can avail of to help with that, just get in contact."

Among the many free supports available in multiple areas of business management, specialist workshops can also be booked on the Local Enterprise Office webpage (rarely costing above €10).

"It's great that people are getting back to business."

Stay tuned for further videos in the #KilkennyBackinBusiness series where we will be chatting to local business owners in a range of different sectors.