Search

15/09/2021

Watch: Anam Cara Face to Face bereavement support groups back this month

Additional Supports #HereForYouSouthEast

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The loss of a child is a devastating thing. There is no right or wrong way to experience loss or to grieve.

In this video, CEO Sharon Vard describes the work of Anam Cara, which helps people through these tough times. Anam Cara provides online support for all bereaved parents.

This includes online group meetings and one to one support calls. The Anam Cara Face to Face groups will be back in September 2021 and will adhere to all recommendations issued by the Health Executive.

#HereForYou SE Anam Cara. There are resources that may support people who are bereaved across the South-east.

On Twitter see @SouthEastCH and @AnamCaraSupport or anamcara.ie.

You can also view and share the campaign on any of the Healthy County Facebook pages (Healthy Waterford, Healthy Wexford, Healthy Carlow, Healthy Kilkenny and Healthy Tipperary).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media