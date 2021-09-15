Watch: Anam Cara Face to Face bereavement support groups back this month

The loss of a child is a devastating thing. There is no right or wrong way to experience loss or to grieve.
In this video, CEO Sharon Vard describes the work of Anam Cara, which helps people through these tough times. Anam Cara provides online support for all bereaved parents.
This includes online group meetings and one to one support calls. The Anam Cara Face to Face groups will be back in September 2021 and will adhere to all recommendations issued by the Health Executive.
#HereForYou SE Anam Cara. There are resources that may support people who are bereaved across the South-east.
On Twitter see @SouthEastCH and @AnamCaraSupport or anamcara.ie.
You can also view and share the campaign on any of the Healthy County Facebook pages (Healthy Waterford, Healthy Wexford, Healthy Carlow, Healthy Kilkenny and Healthy Tipperary).
