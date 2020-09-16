Competing at the top - Kilkenny's Five Nations Ploughing Champion Garry Ireland

Kilkenny Ploughing Chairman and 2019 Five Nations Reversable Ploughing Championship winner Garry Ireland should've been competing at the 2020 Ploughing Championship today (Wednesday).

The event has been called off this year, because of Covid-19, but Garry had a few minutes today, at home in Danesfort, to tell Christopher Dunne about the success of competitive ploughing in Kilkenny, encouraging people to compete and maybe even the secret of his success!