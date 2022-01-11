WATCH: Loreto Kilkenny and Burnchurch shine in newly released 'Loreto World Anthem' video

Local group Burnchurch, along with the Loreto Choirs and Orchestra, have launched an inspiring and moving anthem to celebrate the bicentenary of Loreto education in Ireland.

This song, with its strikingly simple title ‘She’, has been given the title of the Loreto World Anthem and will be sung by students across the globe during this significant year.

Having been impressed by the Kilkenny group’s music shared through the Loreto social media platforms, Sr. Kathleen Fitzpatrick in the Loreto Education Centre in Foxrock, invited Loreto girls, Sadhbh and Síofra Ní Chasaide, to set about the task of composing a song that would encapsulate the contribution to education by the Loreto Order.

The composition has exceeded all expectations and is not only resonating with the worldwide Loreto community, but with all who have heard the song’s universal message which espouses the importance of education in powerful terms.

The central theme is encapsulated in the powerful lyrics and their moving message of belief in young people: ‘If they believe, they can go anywhere…She believes in me’.

There has been a great response to this theme in the context of the challenging two years of the pandemic, during which time education and the development of young people has been under strain.

Recorded professionally, the vocal talents of Sadhbh and Siofra are to the fore. Ably backed by the talented family group, Burnchurch, including the haunting Uilleann Pipes, the formula was already a winning one.

To top it all off, the group has the backing of the famed Loreto Choirs and Orchestra.

Just before Christmas, a video was shot on the Granges Road, and again the result was spectacular. The video has been shared on YouTube and quickly gained thousands of views.

The song is also available to stream on the Burnchurch Spotify account.