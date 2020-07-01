Niall Quinn welcomes SSE Airtricity League resumption

FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn has welcomed the announcement of a resumption of the SSE Airtricity League on July 31.

The National League Executive Committee has ruled that the League will resume on July 31 with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season. This decision has been sent to the Board of the FAI for ratification.

The NLEC wrote to all clubs to inform them of the decision this morning and all clubs can now work towards a return to League action on July 31.

In an interview with FAI TV, Niall welcomed the prospect of the SSE Airtricity League returning to action and the clarity around the rest of the 2020 campaign.

"The NLEC looked at four proposals and in the end, they went with Option One which is the least disruptive of the four," said the FAI Interim Deputy CEO.

"It's good that we can now start to look towards a return date and also that we have clarity on what the fixture list will look like and the plan for the rest of the season."

The FAI Interim Deputy CEO also confirmed that the Extra.ie FAI Cup is on the agenda to be part of the 2020 season fixture schedule.

"We've looked at how we can make the Extra.ie FAI Cup part of the agenda so that clubs aren't being stretched too far in terms of the length of the season and costs," Quinn added.

"What we've discussed at this point is that the eight quarter-finalists will complete the Extra.ie FAI Cup after the SSE Airtricity League season has ended, and they will be rewarded for getting to that point, to help them financially for the remaining Cup matches and the longer season."