WATCH: Springbok fly-on-the-wall World Cup documentary to stream in Ireland

The fly-on-the-wall Springbok rugby documentary Chasing the Sun is to stream in Ireland.

Showmax subscribers in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand and selected markets are now able to stream Chasing the Sun.

The extraordinary documentary traces the South African national rugby team’s road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Former Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus is a key character in an emotional 5-part rugby documentary that chronicles South Africa's run to World Cup glory in Japan.

It’s a story for the ages – a team battered and bruised, with very little prospect of victory at an international championship, rises from the ashes to take the coveted crown.

The side, coached by former Munster quartet, Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber, Felix Jones and Aled Walters, went from 'outsiders' pre-tournament to winning the William Webb Ellis trophy having lost their opening game to the All Blacks.

Rassie Erasmus was appointed as South Africa’s head coach in March 2018.

Former Munster assistant coach Felix Jones worked as a defence consultant with the Springboks for their World Cup success.

“Chasing the Sun is a uniquely South African story about winning against the odds. It’s also a universal story of resilience, commitment and the power of belief.

"We know our international audience will love this phenomenal and emotional documentary as much as our viewers back home did,” says Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video.

Produced by SuperSport, all five episodes are now available to stream for Showmax subscribers across Africa and selected international markets.

See www.showmax.com for more.