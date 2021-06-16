VIDEO: Former Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin joined Tommy Bowe on Ireland AM this morning for a walk around Mount Juliet ahead of the Irish Open

Former Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin joined Tommy Bowe on Virgin Media One this morning as the duo took a walk around Mount Juliet ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open next month.
The tournament takes place at the Kilkenny venue from July 1-4.
Credit: Ireland AM airs Monday to Sunday at 7am on Virgin Media One
More News
Nia Gallagher, a TikTok star who will be among those teaching teens how to become influencers at Carlow IT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.