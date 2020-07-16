Come on a virtual tour of Kilkenny's Medieval Mile Museum!

The story of Kilkenny for the past 800 years will once again be told to visitors as the Medieval Mile Museum re-opened this week.

Just three years since the centre piece of the Medieval Mile welcomed visitors, the museum has attracted a growing number of guests from near and far and with many people taking a staycation, it is an opportunity for locals to come and see the many artefacts and records of Kilkenny and the county’s astonishing past.



Free

And this month, children will gain free admission, while on Fridays its 20% off for all adults. Frontline workers will also have free entry throughout July and August - a token of thanks.



With its lofty, oak timbered roof, and set times for guests with a fixed occupancy, the museum is a safe environment for all the family, combining all the necessary measures to make all visits enjoyable ones.



St Mary’s Church has stood in Kilkenny for over 800 years, and while we are in the midst of this pandemic, if the walls of this church could speak it would be of the comings and goings of life in a medieval, merchant city and all that would entail - everything from plague to profit - and now pandemic!