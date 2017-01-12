Car goes on fire in centre of Kilkenny city causing traffic chaos
Car Fire on Ormonde Road this morning
Sean Keane
There was severe traffic congestion in the centre of the city this morning after a car went on fire on the Ormonde Road.
Units of the fire service were called to the scene around 8.30am and quickly brought the blaze under control. There was no threat to adjacent buildings or other cars and no one was injured.
The area is still cordoned off and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on