23 people evacuated following fire on bus on outskirts of Kilkenny City

Twenty-three people had a lucky escape on Friday night when the bus they were travelling in went on fire.

The fire took place at Templemartin on the outskirts of the city at approximately 11pm.

Gardaí and Kilkenny Fire Service attended the scene and all 23 occupants were safely removed from the burning vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

Kilkenny Fire Service managed to extinguish the fire and gardaí have carried out a technical examination and a PSV examination to determine the cause.