The Audi RS Sportback promises drive to match looks

Audi have revealed the new Audi RS 3 Sportback as the latest model offering in its compact segment.

With the most powerful production five-cylinder in the world, outstanding dynamism and sharp look, the RS 3 Sportback offers an emotive driving experience.

It will be available in Ireland in the Autumn under the 'Audi Sport' label, and already there have been enquiries.

Audi insist the RS 3 Sportback offers customers an attractive introduction to the RS world.

Behind the impressive performance of the RS 3 Sportback is the world’s most powerful production five-cylinder engine – the 2.5 TFSI.

It delivers 294 kW (400hp) of output – 33hp more than the predecessor engine – and is 26 kilograms (57.3 lbs) lighter thanks to its aluminium crankcase, among other features.

Exciting numbers

Its maximum torque of 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft) is available at engine speeds as low as 1,700 rpm and remains constant up to 5,850 rpm.

The RS 3 Sportback can blast from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.1 seconds.

The effect of this extraordinary tractive power is intensified by the five-cylinder’s unmistakable sound, which comes from having the ignition alternate between directly adjacent cylinders and widely spaced ones.

On request, Audi will increase the electronically limited top speed from 250 km/h (155.3 mph) to 280 km/h (174.0 mph).

For better mixture preparation, the new 2.5 TFSI engine employs dual injection into the intake manifold and into the combustion chambers.

On the exhaust side, the Audi valve lift system controls the duration of valve opening depending on the throttle and engine speed – for moderate fuel consumption at low and partial load as well as more spontaneous throttle response and a high level of tractive power at full load.

In the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) the RS 3 Sportback uses 8.3 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres (28.3 US mpg), which equates to 189 grams of CO2 per kilometre (304.2 g/mi).

Dual-clutch

The S tronic seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive transfers the power of the five cylinders to the road. And the electro-hydraulic, multi-plate clutch distributes the drive torque variably between the axles.

The sportier the driving, the faster and more often a large share of the torque reaches the rear axle.

Quattro management is integrated as a standard feature in the dynamic handling system Audi drive select, as are the steering, S tronic, the engine management, the adjustable exhaust flaps, and the optional RS sport suspension with adaptive damper control.

Vary drive

The driver can individually vary the operation of these components between three modes – comfort, auto and dynamic.

Handling is perfected using the Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC) with wheel-selective torque control and the sport mode specially tuned for the RS.

As standard, Audi includes 19" cast wheels and 235/35 tires, and brake disks with a diameter of 310 millimetres (12.2 in).

Alternatively, Audi customers will be able to choose carbon-fiber ceramic disks in front.

Instrument dials

At the rear axle, brake disks with a diameter of 310 millimetres (12.2 in) are used.

The two circular instrument dials are black with red needles and white scales.

The centrally positioned driver information system includes a boost pressure indicator, an oil thermometer and a lap timer.

The fully digital Audi virtual cockpit displays the infotainment system data and is available as an option.

A special RS screen shifts the tachometer to the centre, displaying on either side the readings for torque, g‑forces and tyre pressure.

Colour prompt

When the transmission is operating in manual mode, a scale with a colour background prompts the driver to use the steering wheel paddle or selector lever to upshift when approaching maximum rpm.