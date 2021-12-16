Yulefest: Stunning Christmassy Kilkenny set to feature on RTE television tonight

A stunning Christmassy Kilkenny is set to feature on our television screens this evening (Friday).

RTE Nationwide presenter Ann Cassin and her team have been in town in recent days documenting the wonderful Yulefest festival and talking to local people about all the exciting things going on here. Make sure to tune in to RTE'sNationwide from 7pm this evening to see it!

The pictures above are from the DJ Beats in the Watergate Pocket Park on Parliament Street on Friday evenings. If you’ve missed this event so far, now is the time! Have a festive catch-up with friends, grab something from the Parliament eateries and enjoy great tunes from the Se7en Inch Collective. It runs from 5pm-8pm.

"Yulefest, which is programmed, marketed and delivered by Kilkenny County Council has been a great success so far and I’m really looking forward to Christmas week where I will shop local at our delightful market and support our local artisans and craftsmen and women who are nestled in beautiful wooden huts and santa tents on the Parade. We are all conscious of the need to keep our business local and there’s plenty of christmas gift options and even more options of treats for yourself," says council chair Fidelis Doherty.

There's a full programme of events lined up for next week, and the city will be a buzz again with the last Yulefest Movie Night showing Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar nominated Wolfwalkers on Wednesday. There are plenty of activities for children too with Santa’s Woodland Reindeer Trail at Woodstock, the Christmas Garden at Butler House, the Elf Village at Castlecomer Discovery Park, plus lots more!

Mayor Andrew McGuinness said: “There has been such a buzz around the city and after the year we’ve had it’s great to see. Everyone has really embraced the festive spirit. There is such a range of activities especially for the children. We’re looking forward to exploring some more of them this week.”

Get that festive feeling in Kilkenny this Christmas week! Check out www.yulefestkilkenny.ie for the full programme.