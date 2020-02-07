Pamper yourself this Valentines

The Orchard Salon & Day Spa is a haven of calm and tranquillity in Kilkenny. For Valentines they are offering the romantic indulgence of couple massages. Try an hour of stress relief with your special someone and you can even take home your scented oil! What’s more if you mention the ‘Kilkenny People’ you will get a discount of 10%.

Based on the grounds of the Hotel Kilkenny, their highly trained team have been working in the industry for many years and have gained valuable experience in 5 Star Hotels to top class Salons.

Siobhan Donohoe with owner Louise Lally of the Orchard Salon & Day Spa

Louise Lally the owner of Orchard Spa has studied beauty since 1998 and began practicing in 2007. Since then she has travelled the world and worked in many 4/5* hotel spas. During her temporary departure from beauty and skincare, she was a nurse in London. Although skilled and enthusiastic about all treatments, she loves nothing more than massage, peels and giving wellness advice. For bookings call 056 – 775 6555