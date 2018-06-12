Picture Gallery: Special Olympics Flame of Hope stops off in Mother of Fair Love Special School, Kilkenny on way to Ireland Games

Mother of Fair Love Special School in Kilkenny welcomed the Special Olympics Ireland Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Flame of Hope yesterday.

The torch, a symbol of hope and inclusion is touring Leinster and the rest of the country on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the Special Olympics Ireland Games Opening Ceremony in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday June 14.

The LETR is an important awareness raising and fundraising programme for Special Olympics Ireland organised by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and An Garda Síochána. The torch makes its way around the country, inspiring and motivating people along the way.

The torch is carried by members of the Garda Síochána, PSNI and Special Olympics Athletes around Ireland until finally igniting the flame of the Special Olympic Cauldron.

Speaking about the event, Mother of Fair Love teacher Marian O’Driscoll said of the visit “we were absolutely thrilled to be selected as one of the lucky schools across Ireland to welcome the Flame of Hope to our school. Our students worked extremely hard in preparation for the flames arrival and seeing the excitement in all their eyes as the Flame of Hope entered our school yard was just amazing. We would like to thank all of our parents and staff who helped to prepare our school for today and all who brought refreshments and to everyone who came along to help us celebrate this fantastic occasion for Mother of Fair Love Special School”

Local Garda Gary Gordon led the torch run, describing the event as “Fantastic! The atmosphere and reception that the Kilkenny students gave us and the Team Leinster Athletes who were carrying the torch once we ran in was amazing and something that we will never forget. It was a fantastic start for all the Special Olympic Athletes who were in attendance from Kilkenny Olympic club, St. Patricks Centre and SOS Kilkenny and we would like to wish all of them all the best in the Ireland Games this Thursday”.

The Torch Run symbolises the start of activities for the Special Olympics Ireland Games 2018. The Games will take place in venues across Dublin from Friday 15th –Sunday 17th June. Over 1,600 inspiring athletes will participate in 13 sports over 3 days of competition.

The Ireland Games 2018 will be the biggest and most inspiring sports event to take place in the country this year and members of the public are encouraged to show their support for the athletes and cheer them on as they fight for a place on Team Ireland at the World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi in March 2019. All venues are open to the public and are free of charge to spectators.

For more information and all Games related news please visit www.irelandgames.ie.