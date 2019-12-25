Volunteers deliver meals to Kilkenny homes today

Hurlers from O'Loughlin Gaels and James Stephens GAA clubs gave up their time today to deliver hundreds of meals to the less well-off and those living alone around the city.

They gathered at James Stephens Army Barracks to collect the dinners prepared by chefs in the Defence Forces.

Organised by Joe Malone of O'Loughlin Gaels along with company Quarter Masters Gary McCarthy and Mark Sheridan and Comdt Larry Scallon from the barracks, the voluntary initiative is in its sixth year and the need for the service is growing.

Among those present to deliver meals was hurling legend, DJ Carey who said it was important to help others and to do what was best for the community.

Mr Malone said many of the people receiving meals today might not have any other visitors for a few days.

"The lads go out in pairs and deliver dinners for today and tomorrow, and there's also a social element to it, to go in say hello and see how people are doing" he said.