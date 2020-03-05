Gallery: Polish ambassador opens new consulate in Kilkenny City

The Polish Ambassador to Ireland Anna Sochanska was in Kilkenny on Monday to officially open the new Polish Consulate in 15 A Hebron House, Hebron Business Centre.

Local man Murty Brennan has taken up the position of Hon Polish Consular to the Republic of Ireland, and will be based in the new building on the outskirts of the city.

Mr Brennan said it was a great honour for Kilkenny to be selected as the location for the new consulate, and shows the faith of the Polish and Irish Governments who have endorsed the opening and the new appointment. The new office will also now serve as the Twilight Community Group’s head office, as it plans to develop its International Cultural House in the near future .

“The ethos of the Twilight Group is that our communities are stronger together, and with this in mind, an international cultural library is an aim of the board as it also will be developing arts, culture, history language including out Irish communities as Kilkenny now has diverse and international cultures living and contributing to our economy,” said Mr Brennan.

Vibrant

He added that the work on the opening of the consulate began back in 2017 and through strong and vibrant contact, it is now a reality. He thanked all those who had helped and contributed to make it happen, including Ania, Agata and Joanna for making the day run so smoothly.

The aim now is to speak to the polish diaspora in the South-east to see what can be done for each community group throughout the region.

Also present at the consulate’s opening were garda Andy Neill, Mayor of Kilkenny Martin Brett and deputy mayor John Coonan, who addressed the gathering of guests and members of the Polish diaspora.