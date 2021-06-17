PICTURE GALLERY: Celebrating Fr Larry's Golden Jubilee in Muckalee

Last Sunday saw Masses dedicated to Father Larry Wallace, who was celebrating his Golden Jubilee.

A special presentation was made to Father Larry at the church in Muckalee. Father Larry is a native of Windgap, ordained in St Mary’s Cathedral Kilkenny on June 13, 50 years ago.

Bishop Denis Nulty said he was delighted to be present for last Sunday's occasion:

“It’s always a joy to be present for the celebration of a jubilee of a priest, and particularly when that celebration is rooted in the heart of the parish where the priest currently ministers," he said.