Gallery: Danesfort is dancing as another fundraising milestone reached

There was an air of celebration and pride for the club members and committee members at the weekend to see the club's county camogie players place the next increment on the fundraising thermometer.

At the Danesfort GAA Grounds, building works are proceeding nicely with the astroturf development well under way and fundraising going well.

The development will consist of a state-of-the-art astroturf pitch and walking track upgrade, which will become an all-weather track with lighting. The resurfacing of the ball wall area which will include netting and also a new Danesfort GAA clubhouse with meeting room, office, four dressing rooms, referee’s room and activity room/gym.

The club's county camogie girls placed a €20,000 increment on the fundraising thermometer.

“It is really great to see our club so well represented at county level, with our girls winning all-Irelands at U14, U15 and

minor," said fundraising project manager for the development team Catherine Cunniffe.

"Bobbie Brennan won All-Ireland minor medal, Niamh Cunningham and Ciara Gleeson are on the u-16 team, Aileen Gleeson, Aoife Cunningham, Jill O’Brien and Niamh Davis are our county u-14 players. These girls are great ambassadors

for our club, for their families, and for girls in sport. I really hope that other girls in our club can follow the leadership of these fantastic young girls.

"Our girls will now have facilities to play all year round. We are really lucky to have such great numbers in our juvenile club, thanks to our players, mentors and families for their continued support in making this club the great club that it is. We are really luck to have such generous sponsors in our club, especially Terry and Kate Clune of the Taxback group who are contributing 70% of the project cost and as a community we need to raise 30% of the funding. These new facilities will benefit

everyone in our parish and beyond.

"Our club has been built on the great work of so many people that have gone before us. For those who have supported our

fundraising to date we really appreciate your support, thank you! We are really overwhelmed by the generosity of our members and the community so far, our fund raising target is €420,000, and to date we have raised €90,000.

"The next phase of the development is dependent on us meeting this target and as we continue our fundraising efforts, if you are able to support this development we would really appreciate your support in buying a brick, or purchasing some pitch side signage or our centenary membership package is on offer for people, who have not been a member of the club in the last three years."

Keep an eye out on social media channels and kilkennypeople.ie for the latest news on our club development and future fundraising increments.

”I am really lucky to have such support from our club and my family, this new development will bring even better facilities to us as players here in the club," said Kilkenny Minor Star and Danesfort camogie club player Bobbie Brennan.

Bobbie’s mum Ann-Marie, a mentor in theclub, a former county and Lisdowney camogie player was bursting with pride as Bobbie and her county club mates applied another increment to the thermometer.

"Kilkenny Camogie is delighted to support Danesfort GAA and Camogie clubs in their development work," says Sheila Norris Chairperson of Kilkenny Camogie.

"Danesfort Camogie has gone from strength to strength in the last number of years and I have no doubt, their pitch development has contributed to this. Their geographical location is ideal in Kilkenny. We have used their facilities for our

squads on numerous occasions and would certainly hope to do so again in the future.”