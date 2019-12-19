Gallery: Frosty fun for the Festive 50 cyclists!

It takes more than a bit of frosty, cold weather to keep Santa at home when he has an important mission - and last Sunday morning he defied the cold, yet again, to make an appearance at the Marble City Cyclers annual Festive 50!

Not to be outdone, the reindeer also made an appearance and they brought their friend the snowman.

Elves, baubles and tinsel were in plentiful supply too for the yearly Christmas fundraising cycling event around Kilkenny.

Marble City Cyclers host the event every December to raise funds for the local branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The cycle travelled over a 50km route, that suited all levels of cyclist, with a food stop in Thomastown before the return journey to the IWA centre. The chilly cyclists warmed up with soup and rolls while raffle prizes were announced.

There was a thank you to all the sponsors, and afterwards surplus food was shared with the Women’s Refuge and the Good Shepherd Centre.

Sponsors included Super Value Loughboy, Glanbia, Walls Cycles, Antonio’s Painting and Decorating, Halfords and more.