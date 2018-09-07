Kings of the Road - Kells annual cycle

Cyclists were greeted by clear blue skies and a warm welcome when they arrived in Kells for the Kells Kings annual charity cycle last Saturday.



Now in its seventh year, the Kells Kings Cycle raises much needed funds for the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny City.



With a cycle distance to suit every level of skill and experience it was no wonder that cyclists turned up in such great numbers on the day - 357 men, women and children took part, with 220 of those taking on the two most challenging routes.



There was a 116km cycle, an 80km route and a 45km event. There was even a family 4km cycle in the afternoon so that even the youngest little cyclists could be a part of the day.



With the sun shining down and rousing music pumping from the speakers, cyclist were sent on their way by Colette Dalton, co-founder and director of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre.



The amount raised from the cycle is still being tallied, but organisers had a special thanks for those who took sponsorship cards and raised extra sponsorship for the charity.



Organisers were also fulsome in their praise and thanks to all who helped make the day so successful.

A small, core committee are surrounded by a group of dedicated marshals, stewards and of course the ‘ladies in the kitchen’ who keep the cyclists well fed.



The cycle is a great community effort each year, with many of the volunteers helping out since the very first year of the cycle.

ALL PICTURES: PAT MOORE