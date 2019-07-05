Picture gallery: Camphill Jerpoint holds annual Summer Fair

Not even the poor weather conditions could dampen the spirits of all those who volunteered to help out at the recent Camphill open day in Jerpoint.

There were many activities, stalls and food stalls to cater for all who attended, add to that the activities for children, music performed by local musicians, members of the Kilkenny hurling team giving their time to come and offer their support. Both residents and day attendees of Camphill Jerpoint love to see people come and join in on special days.

A lot of effort and planning goes into organising an event like this and great credit must be given everyone. So to all those who came to support on the day a big 'thank you', and hopefully see you all again next year.