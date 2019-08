Lucy Rothwell presents the Leslie Rothwell Memorial Trophy to Con O'Mahony, Kilkenny Motor Club, with John Madden, National President of the Irish Vintage Society.

Theresa Stúbner, Mags O'Shea Swan with Paul, Layla and Isabelle Swan.

Ivan and Louise O'Doherty with "Mr Darcy"

Having a threshing good time at the Inistioge Vintage Rally were Chris Forristal, Tom Malone, Micháel Holohan, Richard Ryan, Terry and Trisha O'Brien with Gerry Shelley.

"Now do as I say dog" says Dog Show Judge Joe Bergin to Justyna Mackowska's pooch "Bambo de Cure"

There were a couple of quacky ducks at the Inistioge Rally in the form of Donald and Daisy Duck aka Jack Butler and Róisín Lennon.

Róisín Kinsella and Pat Campion.

Tina and Susan McCabe with Sylvia Gray and Lilly Dimond.

The Ryans: Ken, David and Richard were out in force at the Inistioge Vintage Rally Threshing!

First in the All Dogs Open Competition was Abdu Salah with his dog "Hattie"

Winner of the "Dogs over 8 years of age" was Julie McCormick with her dod "Esie" and Judge Joe Bergin.

Shem Kelly on his 4" scale model steam engine.

Pat Murphy receives the Inistioge Vintage Rally Best Ford Trophy from John Madden, National President of the Irish Vintage Society, for his 27 year old Ford Capri.

Mia Shire with her dog " Rosie" and Bella Quaglia.

Never mind the rain, George Candler was with a few Murphys (Fergal, Daragh, Ciara and Denis) at the Inistioge Vintage Rally.

Waiting with baited breath for the Dog Show Competition Results at the Inistioge Vintage Rally.

Ready to feed the crowds at the Inistioge Vintage Rally were Seated: Kathleen Treacy, Annemarie Doyle and Lucy Rothwell. Standing: Fiona Doyle, Betty Roseblade, Agnjeszka Furlong, Brigid Hennessy and Niamh Doyle.

Chris Forristal enjoyed a threshing session during the Inishioge Vintage Rally.

David Gaffney and Tom Treacy

Gareth and Jack Murphy with their Uncle Jim Murphy and his 90+ years old National Pump

Robbie Hennessy, John Madden, National President Irish Vintage Society and Sean Treacy

Kate, Denise, Jimmy and Matthew Hennessy.

Frank Thompson, Eddie Hutton, John Kavanagh, Michael Hennessy, Alin Binder, Matthew Keogh and Brian Rice with "Patch"

Best in Dog Show Winners were Abdu Salah with "Hattie", Ann Marie Cushen with "Coco", Mia Shire with "Rosie", Julie McCormick with "Elsi". Also in the photo Ann Egan, Assistant Judge and Jusge Joe Bergin.