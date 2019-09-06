Cyclists join forces to help support Kilkenny cancer charity at Kells Kings

Cyclists of all ages donned their helmets and cycling shorts, last Saturday, to take part in the eighth annual Kells Kings charity cycle.



In aid of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre, in Kilkenny city, the annual cycle helps to raise funds for the centre.



Cois Nore provides compassionate, practical and emotional support for local people and their families who are dealing with the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

They provide all their services free of charge.



On Saturday every level of cyclist turned up - from the elite cyclists who took on 116km and 80km routes, to leisure cyclist who tackled a 45km route, to the youngest of little riders who joined with the grown ups for the family fun 4km cycle.

Everyone who took part was rewarded with a beautiful Kells Kings commemorative medal.



Cycling clubs from all over the region turned out in great numbers on the beautiful, late summer morning.

All routes started from Kells community centre and then took cyclists through some of Kilkenny’s most scenic and picturesque villages and countryside before returning to Kells to a warm local reception, with refreshments and a barbecue.

Well done to everyone who took part and supported Cois Nore, a vital service in Kilkenny.