Photo Gallery

When the Ploughing Championship was held in Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny - were you there?

Remember 2008?

Sian Moloughney

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The National Ploughing Championships have been  held in Co Kilkenny seven times.

Most recently the three-day festival of farming and rural Ireland was held in Kilkenny on lands at Cuffesgrange. 

Were you there? Do you remember your visit, or do you need a reminder? Enjoy this gallery of photographs from our archive from September 2008! 

Our photographers were Eoin Hennessy, Jeff Harvey and the late Pat Moore.