Photo Gallery

Kilkenny faces at the Ploughing - a dip into ten years of our photographs!

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The National Ploughing Championships don't have to take place in Kilkenny for masses of Kilkenny people to attend! 

To mark what would have been the last day of this year's Ploughing we have dug in to our recent archives to see who we could find!

From school groups to hurling stars, local politicians to local businesses - we've found them all!

Our pictures range from 2010 to 2019 and were taken by a number of different photographers.