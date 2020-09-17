Kilkenny faces at the Ploughing - a dip into ten years of our photographs!

Loretto Kilkenny girls, Catherine Fogarty, Vicky Day, Sarah Keogh, Sarah Twomey and Nicole Kennedy at the National Ploughing Championships in Athy in 2010. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Pictured taking the computer challenge on the Teagasc stand at the Irish & European ploughing championships in Athy in 2010, are Timothy Ward, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, Edward & Daniel Neale, Crettyard, Kilkenny. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Mooncoin,KIlkenny ploughing fans reading their favourite at the 2nd day of the National Ploughing Championships at Athy, in 2010. Picture: Alf Harvey.

2019 Kilkenny Ploughing Team: Michael Eardly, (Center) Eardly Agri Ltd main sponsor of the Kilkenny Ploughing Team, with colleagues and Team Members. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Donal Collins and Miriam Walsh at the Ploughing in Screggan, Co Offaly, in 2016. Photo: Pat Moore.

Abigail Campden, Roisin Dillon, Dermot Edmondson, Rory Bergin, Aoife Donnelly and Sara Largate enjoying the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly, in 2016. Photo: Pat Moore.

The Lawlor family from Inistiogue enjoying the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly, in 2016. Photo: Pat Moore.

Marty Morrissey with girls from the Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny at the National Ploughing Championships in 2017. PICTURE: PAT MOOREó

Pictured having a go at the computer challenge on the Teagasc stand at the Irish & European ploughing championships in Athy, in 2010, were Matt O'Keeffe, Clara, Co. Kilkenny with his children Rory, Maeve & Nick & John McNamara, Health & Safety Officer, Teagasc. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Seven-year-old twins Bill and Ella McGree, from Freshford, County Kilkenny enjoy some Avonmore Fresh Milk when they visited the Glanbia Ireland stand at Ploughing 2019. Ger Rogers Photography.

John Paul Phelan TD with Mary Toomey, Carmel Hennessy and Mona Carroll from Kilkenny at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois, in 2014 . Photo: Pat Moore.

Mooncoin students with Marty Morrissey at the Agri Aware stand at the National Ploughing Championships in 2017. PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Grace (9) and Laureve Doran (12) from Kilkenny during the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly, in 2017. PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny students during the National Ploughing Championships, in Screggan, Co Offaly, in 2017. PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Jeff Neary, Ciallin Brennan and Billy O'Neill from Kilkenny enjoyed the ploughing in Screggan, Co Offaly, in 2017. PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Chloe and Leanne Patterson from Coon in Co KIlkenny during the National Ploughing Championships, in Screggan, Co Offaly, in 2017. PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Breda Gill with Isabel (11), Aisling (3) and Tadhg (10) from Kilkenny at the National Ploughing Championships in 2014, at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Pat Moore.

2019 Kilkenny winners: Ned Conway, gold medal for 3 Furrow Conventional Junior; Queen of the Plough Siobh‡n Dermody and 5 Nations Reversible Champion Gary Ireland at the National Ploughing Association awards and banquet in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow. Photo: Alf Harvey.

At last year's Ploughing Championships, in Fenagh, Co Carlow, were Minister Charlie Flanagan TD sampling "It's Spelt Lager" with Gerald Costello of Costello's Brewing Company Kilkenny as part of the BUCANIER Project at the National Ploughing Championships. The BUCANIER Project is funded by the European Regional Development fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation Programme. Picture Dylan Vaughan.