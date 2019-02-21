Picture Gallery: Pres' Kilkenny girls complete spikeball ‘Women in Sport’ programme

Transition Year students from Presentation Secondary School, Loughboy, completed the Primary School Spikeball leaders ‘Women in Sport’ programme last week.

The course aims to train young women to become leaders in playing and coaching volleyball. Over the course of the last six weeks, the girls have been coaching spikeball in three local primary schools.

They were under the stewardship of Ms Lisa Carey, a volleyball coach in the school. Spikeball is a modified version of volleyball, allowing younger children to become more involved in the sport.

In the Watershed last Thursday, over 200 students gathered from Presentation Primary School, St John of God and Gaelscoil Osraí for a fun filled tournament, using the skills they had learned.