Ferret takes in the sights on boat trip around Ireland's west coast

A ferret has taken in the beautiful sights of Co Clare after boarding as a surprising passenger on an Irish ferry.
Doolin Ferry recently welcomed the little animal - named Filipo the ferret - for a trip around the western coast with his owner.
The company is used to welcoming four-legged passengers on board each year, including dogs and cats, horses, goats, cows, and even snakes, birds and hamsters, but this is the first time a ferret has come on board.
Liam O’Brien, Owner of Doolin Ferry said, “We are always very happy to welcome guests with pets on board. Of course, as we are out on the open water, we do ask that all pets be kept safe using a suitable restraint or lead. Our sailings to the Aran Islands, and our Cliffs of Moher cruises, are suitable for the whole family to enjoy…pets included!”
