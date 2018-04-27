Time running out to register online for Darkness Into Light in Kilkenny

Darkness Into Light, Pieta House's flagship fundraising awareness event is on early, really early on Saturday, May 12.

Kilkenny walkers can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie in advance of the event, and by May 5th to receive their tenth anniversary Darkness Into Light T-shirt. There will be no registration at the venue – St. James Stephens Military Barracks, on the morning of the event.

Engagement Day

Those who need assistance registering online can come in to an Engagement Day being held on Friday, May 4 in No. 79 High Street (formerly Basecamp), between 11am and 5.30pm, and volunteers will talk you through the registration process. Everyone registering will need an email address.

Newpark Hotel

Newpark Hotel in association with Pieta House invite you to join them for Darkness into Light walk on May 12, leaving Newpark Hotel at 4am to join the walk at 4:15am and returning to the hotel for a post walk breakfast served on the Terrace. Anyone wishing to join the post walk breakfast must register on Eventbrite as there are a limited number of spaces available.

Darkness Into Light has grown from humble beginnings into a global movement dedicated to raising awareness around suicide and self-harm. Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the unique event begins in darkness at 4.15am, as thousands of people walk a 5 kilometre route while the dawn is breaking. Funds raised from Darkness Into Light help keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. Last year, Kilkenny walkers raised a massive 65,000 Euro from the event.