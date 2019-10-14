Kilkenny Butler Gallery benefits from major bequest

The Butler Gallery is showing a group of works that were recently donated to the gallery’s Permanent Collection under a cultural bequest from the estate of Seán and Rosemarie Mulcahy.

This special group of works include small sculptures by Eilis O’Connell and Ian Stuart, works on paper by Nathaniel Hone, Cecil King, James O’Nolan, Tony O’Malley, Camille Souter, Donald Teskey.

There are paintings by Basil Blackshaw, Hughie O’Donoghue, Nano Reid and Bennie Reilly and a photograph of the glamourous couple by Amelia Stein.

Seán and Rosemarie were avid collectors and lived in an art filled home on Leeson Park in Dublin.

They attended many openings here at the Butler Gallery over their lifetime and had friends and family living in Kilkenny where they visited often.

Bernice Harrison wrote in The Irish Times in September, 2018: “As a couple they were well known figures in the city’s art and heritage circles. Rosemarie was an internationally renowned Spanish art specialist and a popular professor at UCD.

“Her unusual career trajectory began when, while a teenage student in Spain, she started modelling for Balenciaga, a career that then took her to Paris.

“Returning to Dublin on the death of her father, she modelled for couturier Ib Jorgensen, and it was during one of his fashion shows that she caught the eye of engineer (and later artist) Seán Mulcahy.

“The pair married and entertained artists, academics and writers in their Leeson Park home, which they filled with art, colour and decorative objects picked up on their travels. Rosemarie died suddenly in 2012, while in her 70s and on her way to her flamenco class; Seán, who lived on into his 90s, died in 2018.”

Seán Mulcahy was an engineer and an artist and exhibited in Ireland, Scotland and the USA and the bequest includes a work by him entitled Placescape IX from an exhibition he had at the Oliver Cornet Gallery.