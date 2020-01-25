You'll have the time of your life at Dirty Dusting

Dressing Room 1 Productions will return to Kilkenny for a second national Irish tour of the hilarious play Dirty Dusting, starring the inimitable Mary Byrne of X Factor.

Watergate Theatre Kilkenny will host the hillarious comedy on Saturday, February 22.

Hold onto your seats, arriving with a bang this wild new comedy about a trio of 70-something cleaners face the axe.

Well instead of taking threats of redundancy lying down, these game girls set up a phone sex service and that’s when the fun begins.

These three girls will have you rolling in the aisles as they turn into 'telephone belles' - their bosses don’t know about it, their families would never guess and their very willing customers are none the wiser.

Round up your friends for a hilarious night out starring X Factor’s Mary Byrne alongside Linda Mc Carthy, Nicole Banim Butler and David Delaney.

The show is directed by Richard Mansworth, a young up and coming Producer/Director who has already brought many productions to the stage with sell out audiences!

Be shocked, delighted and amused by the only chat-line girls with dusters, attitude and their very own bus passes!

Pure theatrical Viagra? It probably is for those who might just need the real thing!

Crude? Yes! Funny? Absolutely! If you love Mrs. Browns Boys come and meet their match in this must-see comedy of the year!

Written by Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood, Dirty Dusting is directed by Richard Mansworth, with choreography by Ruth Maher.

The show has enjoyed phenomenal success in the UK.

After enjoying sell out runs and over 25,0000 people having enjoyed the play, Dirty Dusting was written by two UK journalists Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood.

In 2006 the show came to Ireland and played sell-out runs in Limerick and Waterford along with a 4 week sell-out season at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, the show has played 3 further Irish seasons and tours.

For more information see individual venue websites or see Dressing Room 1 – Productions Facebook page.