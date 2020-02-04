Sofa Sessions Kilkenny announces Spring Season 2020 - first concert this Thursday

The Sofa Sessions, Kilkenny announce an exciting Spring season of concerts, commencing Thursday featuring national and international musicians in the atmospheric Terrace Room at Billy Byrne’s.

Musicians from the US, Japan, France, Germany and Venezuela join some of the finest Irish jazz musicians in an intimate, listener-friendly space that RTE Radio 1 has called ‘perhaps the best jazz venue in Ireland’.

The Sofa Sessions at Billy Byrne’s is thrilled to announce its Spring programme with an exciting and eclectic programme of fresh-sounding creative music, featuring some of the finest musicians on the national and international stage. Programmed by local musician and Irish Times jazz critic Cormac Larkin, the Sofa Sessions begins its fifth year of weekly concerts on Thursday February 6th, bringing high-level instrumentalists and acclaimed vocalists to the discerning Kilkenny audience.

Since its inception in 2015, the Sofa Sessions at Billy Byrne’s has been gaining an international reputation for the outstanding quality of its programme, presenting musicians of rare abilities and creativity in the intimate, listener-friendly Terrace Room at Billy Byrne’s. One of Kilkenny’s best-loved public houses, Billy Byrne’s is famed for the warmth of its welcome, and musicians and audience alike have been effusive in their praise for the laid-back comfort and music-friendly atmosphere of its cosy Terrace Room.

Over the last five years, the Sofa Sessions has brought some of the jazz world’s most acclaimed performers to Kilkenny, including international stars like US vocalist Theo Bleckmann, ex-Jazz Messengers saxophonist Jean Toussaint and famed UK vocalist Norma Winstone, as well as the cream of the Irish jazz scene, including singers Mary Coughlan, Honor Heffernan and Flo McSweeney, renowned guitarist Jimmy Smyth, internationally respected bassist Ronan Guilfoyle, folk legend Andy Irvine and a host of rising stars from the fertile Dublin scene.



This year’s programme, which commences on Thursday carries on the Sofa Sessions tradition of bringing the best creative music to Kilkenny. Highlights include a recreation of Miles Davis’ Birth of the Cool by an eight-piece touring ensemble; Athens, Georgia guitarist Dan Nettles’ genre-bending Kenosha Kid; leading UK pianist Kit Downes’ collaboration with top Irish musicians; eminent Irish bassist Ronan Guilfoyle’s celebration of the music of Brazil; and a host of other exciting acts.

The Sofa Sessions takes place every Thursday night at 9pm, and is always free-of-charge (though we do invite donations from our audiences – all money donated goes directly to the musicians). Full details of each concert are posted on the Facebook page at facebook.com/sofasessionskilkenny