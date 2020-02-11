Success in Horizon for Jerpoint Glass Kilkenny

Jerpoint Glass Studio in Stoneyford was delighted to receive a Highly Commended Award for its new Horizon collection at the Showcase 2020 – Ireland’s Annual Creative Exhibition.

Glassblower Rory Leadbetter, creator of the new pieces, explained the inspiration behind the name.

“We got our new furnace in 2018 from Chris and Annette of Sivignon Glass near Macron in France,” he said.

“Three kilometres up a steep hill from Sivignon is a small commune called Suin. An inherited adventurous spirit had me running up the tracks and trails to find it

“A World War II outpost, it is the highest spot for miles around. A plaque at the summit shows you which direction to gaze to see various landmarks and cities. Lyon, Geneva, Dijon, rivers, lakes and high points. Off to the east, almost obscured by the haze, Mont Blanc. The highest point of the Alps. And all around, calling me, Horizon,” he explained.

The new product was favourably received by Jerpoint’s customers.

Other Kilkenny craft workers exhibiting at Showcase 2020 included, Nicholas Mosse, Castle Arch Pottery, Cushendale Woollen Mills and All that Glisters. Several start-up businesses were supported by Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office.