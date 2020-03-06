Barnstorm Theatre Company presents:

Alice spends virtually all her time in Wolf Wood. You know, the world’s deepest, darkest online game. Why not? Her dad isn’t around, her mother’s gone to Canada to meet a lumberjack and her best friend’s dumped her for a YouTube star.

But what happens when the people you meet online come looking for you in real life? Who can you trust, and who is the Big Bad Wolf? This re-telling of the Little Red Riding Hood story is a digital fairy tale that’s deliciously funny and full of dangerously dark twists.

Venue: Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny

Dates: Wed 04 March | 11.30am

Thurs 05, Fri 06 & Mon 09 March 2020 | 10.00am & 12.30pm

Family Performance: Sat 07 March 7.30pm

https://barnstorm.ie