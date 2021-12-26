Callout to Kilkenny artists for Art Act Grants

The closing date for applications is January 24
Kilkenny County Council Arts Office has announced their call out for applications for their Arts Act Grant 2022.
The local authority will provide financial assistance for the purposes of stimulating public interest in the arts, promoting the knowledge, appreciation and practices of the arts or improving standards in the arts.
Applications are encouraged from visual arts, theatre, literature, music, film, literature, dance and multi-disciplinary events. Groups and organisations involved in promoting the arts are eligible to apply, as well as individual artists.
The grants, which are available to all art forms, enable artists to pursue their practice and to develop within their chosen discipline and deliver projects.
An application for a grant may be made under one of the above categories only. Groups and individuals can only make one application for an Arts Act Grants annually.
The closing date for receipt of completed applications for the Arts Act Grants is no later than 4pm on January 24, 2022.
Application forms, guidelines and criteria may be obtained from Bernadette Roberts, Arts Office, Kilkenny County Council or by calling 056-7794938 or emailing bernadette.roberts@
kilkennycoco.ie
Application forms and guidelines can also be downloaded from: www.kilkennycoco.ie
