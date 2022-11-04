Search

04 Nov 2022

Friel masterpiece to be performed at Watergate in Kilkenny

Friel masterpiece to be performed at Watergate in Kilkenny

The play will be performed at the Watergate Theatre

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Nov 2022 2:34 PM

One of Brian Friel’s greatest works, Philadelphia Here I Come! will be performed in Kilkenny later this month.

Gar O’Donnell, frustrated with the small-town life of Ballybeg, is about to set off for America, not in search of fortune so much as a change of scene.

He doesn’t long for an American Dream but escape: from a dysfunctional relationship with his father, from a lost love, from a hundred petty frustrations.

The Lonesome West is coming to a stage near you in Kilkenny

Hailed as a masterpiece when it was first staged in 1964, Brian Friel’s Philadelphia, Here I Come! is a classic of Irish theatre capturing the magic in ordinary life. As painfully relevant today as when it first wowed audiences in Dublin and around the world. And Kilkenny has a powerful cast of local actors who rise to the challenges that such classics demand.

Barnstorm Theatre Company is delighted to present the fifth Curriculum Play Live in the Watergate Theatre this November; following Translations by Brian Friel (2016), The Plough and the Stars by Sean O’Casey (2017), ALL MY SONS by Arthur Miller (2018), and The Playboy of the Western World by JM Synge (2019).
All matinees are sold out but tickets are available for the evening shows Translations will be performed at the Watergate Theatre on November 16, 18 and 19 at 8pm.
watergatetheatre.ie

